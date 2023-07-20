Binance Labs, the venture capital and incubation arm of Binance, has invested $10 million in Radiant Capital, a DeFi lending and borrowing protocol built atop LayerZero Labs. The investment supports Radiant's mission to lead the next era of DeFi lending by bridging fragmented liquidity across decentralized finance ecosystems in a user-centric, chain-agnostic manner.

Radiant has developed an innovative cross-chain lending and borrowing protocol, currently supporting over 20 collateral options. The protocol is set to expand its cross-chain functionality to additional chains, driven by community voting. Radiant aims to expand to numerous EVM chains, streamlining lending, borrowing, bridging, and swapping between them.

The funds raised will be used for further tech and product development, supporting various features like oracle support expansion, Ethereum mainnet deployment, cross-chain liquidations, and full LayerZero messaging support. These developments aim at facilitating the onboarding of the next 100 million users into the DeFi ecosystem.

Yi He, Co-Founder of Binance and Head of Binance Labs, praised Radiant Capital's commitment to innovation and their potential for driving mass adoption in the DeFi sector. Meanwhile, George Macallan, Founder of Radiant Capital, expressed excitement for the partnership and the support Binance Labs will provide in propelling Radiant to new heights as it continues to scale and expand its ecosystem.