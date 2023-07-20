Rei Network has announced its significant partnership with a pioneer in the NFT world named NFTFeed. This partnership was announced via a tweet by REI Network officials. This partnership expects an opening of a new world of possibilities and opportunities for NFT enthusiasts.

NFTFeed has been expanding and collaborating to entertain its users through dynamic networks. Now NFTFeed has joined forces with REI Network to pave paths for seamless and reliable cross-chain integration. NFTFeed, commonly known as the pioneer for providing NFT liquidity solutions has decided to integrate with the well-known blockchain network which is known for its evolution in the world of blockchain technology.

Futuristic Approach of NFTFeed’s Collaboration with REI Network

NFTFeed is going to proudly serve as the on-chain bridge by utilizing the REI Network to enable the seamless swap and trade between projects and users. Through this collaboration, users would be able to have access and explore the opportunities of the REI Network’s feature “Free to mint NFTS.”

Through this dynamic integration of REI Network and NFTFeed, users would be able to experience a high-performance, EVM-compatible, lightweight and no-fee blockchain framework. This futuristic collaboration would make way for cross-chain integration, secure and effective transactions. Moreover, the alignment of REI Network with NFTFeed is based on the mutually shared vision of progress and innovation in the world of blockchain technology.

Introducing REI Network and NFTFeed

REI Network is best known for the evolutionary trends of blockchain technology to achieve higher performance, EVM compatible, lightweight and free blockchain framework. By using REI Network, users can make on-chain transactions without paying any fee by means of replacement and staking.

NFTFeed, is a cutting-edge NFT platform best known for combining Web 3.0 and Finance which aims to enhance intrinsic value, the DeFi market, and NFT’s liquidity. Moreover, NFTFeed is considered to be the pioneer in the NFT world.