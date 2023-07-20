Startale Labs Japan has proudly accepted an invitation to be part of the Bank of Japan’s CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) Forum. As a member of this prestigious forum, the company will play a significant role in the design and testing of Japan’s potential national digital currency.

Startale Labs Japan is the Japanese subsidiary of Startale Labs, a leading Web3 technology company that specializes in the development of decentralized, multi-chain applications and blockchain infrastructure. Drawing on the success and experience of their flagship project Astar Network, Startale Labs Japan collaborates with Japanese companies to harness the potential of blockchain technology and unlock new revenue opportunities for the Web3 era.

Laying the Foundation for Japan’s CBDC

The Bank of Japan aims to collaborate closely with its selected CBDC Forum participants to establish the experimental infrastructure required for the development of a Central Bank Digital Currency, even though there is currently no concrete plan to issue it. The forum will undertake various performance tests to verify the end-to-end process flow for the proposed CBDC. Among the participating high-profile private sector companies, Startale Labs Japan stands out as a key contributor, bringing its valuable expertise to the table.

Startale Labs Japan’s involvement will primarily focus on shaping the CBDC use cases and applications. Among the proposed applications for the Central Bank Digital Currency are cash exchange, business-to-business payments, payroll transactions, and private payment infrastructure. With Startale Labs Japan’s deep understanding of global Web3 protocols and extensive experience in developing blockchain infrastructure and digital assets, the company is well-positioned to contribute to the CBDC Forum’s objectives.

As a respected Web3 technology company, Startale Labs Japan aims to deliver comprehensive insights that inform and enhance the CBDC use cases. Leveraging its flagship project Astar Network, the company has established itself as one of Japan’s leading Web3 infrastructure developers and crypto project incubators. Its mission of “building the Web3 used by billions” aligns perfectly with the Bank of Japan’s efforts to explore innovative solutions in the Web3 era.

Startale Labs Japan is committed to fostering the adoption of blockchain technology among Japanese companies and creating new revenue models for the Web3 era. With its dedicated team of experts, the company envisions a future where decentralized, multi-chain applications can revolutionize industries and empower users worldwide.

The inclusion of Startale Labs Japan in the CBDC Forum signifies the Bank of Japan’s recognition of the company’s expertise and reputation in the blockchain space. Together with other participants, Startale Labs Japan is poised to be an essential driving force in the development of Japan’s potential Central Bank Digital Currency and explore the transformative possibilities that this technology holds for the nation’s financial landscape.