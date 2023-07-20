Zeebu, the pioneering blockchain platform tailored for global telecom carrier enterprises, has revealed its latest strategic alliances with Hayo Telecom Inc., Axistel FZE, and Qatama Ltd. This recent expansion brings the total number of key telecommunications providers collaborating with Zeebu in its innovative telecom blockchain network to seven.

Zeebu has developed an innovative blockchain solution specifically tailored to overcome the distinct challenges encountered by the telecom carrier sector. These challenges include security risks, intricate cost structures among intermediaries, and lengthy delays in remittances, lasting up to 20 days. By leveraging Zeebu’s platform, telecom operators can enjoy the advantages of swift global transactions and top-tier security measures, effectively mitigating cyberattacks and fraudulent activities.

Accelerating Growth with New Telecom Partnerships

By welcoming new partners into its network, Zeebu is poised to accelerate its transformative impact within the telecom carrier industry. Among these partners is Hayo, a prominent mobile operator in Senegal known for its extensive array of services encompassing Mobile, Fixed, WiFi, and Wimax.

With esteemed international clearinghouse licenses in Ghana and Nigeria, Hayo has established itself as a leading aggregator of both domestic and international traffic, solidifying its pivotal role in the communications sector. Renowned as the ‘Gateway to Africa’ and chosen by millions of callers worldwide, Hayo is steadfast in its commitment to advancing connectivity throughout the African continent.

Feraz Ahmed, CEO of Hayo Telecom, said: “We’re thrilled to become a member of Zeebu’s telecom loyalty platform and utilize an infrastructure that will enable instantaneous transaction settlements across the globe. Based on the concepts of trust and transparency, Zeebu’s platform will provide game-changing benefits for telecom carriers.”

Axistel FZE, a prominent worldwide telecommunications service provider, specializes in delivering comprehensive Voice and SMS OTP HQ and CC services tailored to the dynamic requirements of fixed and mobile carriers as well as corporate clientele. With over 170 direct interconnections established with LDI, MNO, and other operators across the globe, Axistel FZE ensures premium-quality routes, accompanied by competitive rates for CC, retail profiles, and SMS services.

Hiren Kakad, CEO of Axistel FZE, said: “The telecommunications industry is one that moves incredibly fast, embracing the latest technology developments to keep pace with the ever-changing demands of its customers. The strong traction and rapid adoption of Zeebu’s blockchain network will help to accelerate innovation in the industry and deliver real value to every participant.”

Qatama is a telecom company fueled by a profound passion for the industry and an unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional services. It specializes in offering international wholesale voice services that are finely tailored to meet the unique requirements of its partners. As a renowned voice carrier in the market, Qatama provides unparalleled access to niche markets and lucrative routes with high-profit margins.

In addition to its outstanding voice services, Qatama goes the extra mile by providing value-added solutions such as managed NOC, fraud prevention, quick settlement, and cloud switching. Guided by principles of transparency, simplicity, and value, Qatama is committed to bringing efficiency and innovation to the intricate landscape of the telecom market.

Massih Qhoraish, Director of Qatama, said: “Zeebu’s blockchain-based loyalty solution is just what the telecommunications carrier industry needs. It offers unmatched security, with its rewards-based transaction infrastructure providing a strong incentive that will maximize operational efficiency for the entire industry.”

Revolutionizing Telecom Industry with Blockchain

Joining a flourishing ecosystem, Zeebu’s latest partners become part of a network comprising major global telecommunications giants, enjoying the advantages of swift and cost-effective global transaction settlements. Collaboratively, Zeebu and its partners harness the power of blockchain to revolutionize the telecom carrier industry, ensuring unique value propositions for all network participants.

Raj Brahmbhatt, Founder & CEO of Zeebu, expressed enthusiasm for the growing network of partners, saying: “The new additions to Zeebu’s community underscore the value our rapidly growing network provides to the world of telecommunications, and we’re looking forward to working with them. Blockchain is not only about delivering cost-effective, instant transactions, but about building transparency and trust to drive sustainable growth for everyone who embraces it.”

Zeebu stands at the forefront of blockchain and settlements, offering a groundbreaking platform specifically designed for the telecom carrier industry, which encompasses more than 6,000 participants within a market valued at $120 billion. With their pioneering Zeebu utility token, Zeebu is poised to revolutionize the global telecom carrier market by streamlining cross-border transactions and enhancing industry profitability.

Beyond its immediate focus, Zeebu aims to extend its innovative solutions to other B2B sectors grappling with comparable issues, such as international remittance complexities and narrow profit margins. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology and smart contracts, Zeebu establishes a transaction ecosystem that is trustless, transparent, and remarkably efficient for telecom carriers and their partners.

The introduction of the Zeebu Loyalty token (ZBU) facilitates swift and seamless cross-border transactions, eliminating the reliance on traditional banking channels and intermediaries. With ZBU, telecom carriers can enjoy the benefits of a streamlined and secure transaction process, fostering enhanced operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness. As Zeebu expands its global blockchain network with these new partnerships, the future of the telecom carrier industry is poised for transformation, marked by enhanced security, efficiency, and profitability for all stakeholders involved.