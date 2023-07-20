In a pioneering development, Binance has revealed Binance AfterHours, the first global music tour to be powered by Web3 technology. This innovative fusion of live performance and state-of-the-art blockchain technology paves the way for a new standard in the music industry, signifying the entertainment sector's growing adoption of decentralized networks. Binance AfterHours sets the stage for a future where technology and music seamlessly intersect, enhancing the concert-going experience for fans worldwide.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance Announces Groundbreaking Web3-Powered Global Music Tour: Binance AfterHours
2023-07-20 12:34
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News Team.
