In a pioneering development, Binance has revealed Binance AfterHours, the first global music tour to be powered by Web3 technology. This innovative fusion of live performance and state-of-the-art blockchain technology paves the way for a new standard in the music industry, signifying the entertainment sector's growing adoption of decentralized networks. Binance AfterHours sets the stage for a future where technology and music seamlessly intersect, enhancing the concert-going experience for fans worldwide.

