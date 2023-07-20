Starknet has announced a comprehensive Appchain framework that will enable developers to build custom blockchain protocols for specific decentralized applications (dApps). This follows a recent announcement from the project that its latest protocol upgrade has enabled Starknet to process more transactions per second than any comparable layer-2.

Starknet, a scalability solution for Ethereum, uses Rollups to reduce transaction costs and increase transaction throughput. Starknet’s Appchains could further improve dApp performance by enabling applications to “tailor an instance of Starknet to achieve better control over the specs, lower running costs, enhance scalability, and deliver opt-in privacy.”

By building custom Appchains, developers can alter fee market logic, consensus mechanisms, and other key functions of Starknet. This helps to deliver a more suitable environment for custom-built dApps to operate in.

Starknet Stack: A powerful SDK that powers Starknet’s Appchain Framework

Appchains will be built using a comprehensive software development kit known as Starknet Stack. This includes STARK Proofs, which ensure Rollup security; the Cairo programming language, which enables developers to build smart contracts; and Account Abstraction, which makes it easier for users to interact with Starknet using smart contracts instead of private keys.

Starknet’s powerful Appchain infrastructure has been used privately in the past by popular dApps such as DyDx and SoRare. Both platforms are run using custom blockchain environments that were made using StarkEx’s development stack. Collectively, StarkEx’s Appchain infrastructure has already processed over $1 trillion in transaction volume.

The announcement of Starknet Stack will now bring decentralized access to Starknet’s Appchain infrastructure. The toolkit is being open sourced to make complex dApp ecosystems more widely accessible to the community.

Starknet Quantum Leap: A high-performance upgrade to the Starknet ecosystem

Last week, Starknet announced that an upgrade to the protocol is now live on mainnet. The upgrade, known as Starknet Quantum Leap v.0.12.0., has significantly improved Starknet’s performance. The blockchain now has the highest transactions-per-second (TPS) compared to all extant layer-2s in the Ethereum ecosystem.

Starknet has announced that it will be launching a token to drive progress for the ecosystem. The token, STRK, will be used for transaction fees, governance, and as an incentive for developers who are building applications on the network.

The STRK token was initially revealed in May 2023 by former Three Arrows Capital co-founder Su Zhu. The token is rumored to be launched in September 2023.

Token allocations have already been decided by StarkWare, as detailed in a blog post released by the team. 17% has been allocated to StarkWare investors, 32.9% has been allocated to core contributors, and 50.1% has been allocated to the StarkWare Foundation.

Of the 50.1% allocation for the Foundation, a portion will be allocated to the earliest users of the network. However, StarkWare announced its intention to prevent gamification of the ecosystem with the expectation of a community airdrop, and all snapshots of usership predate the announcement of the token.

