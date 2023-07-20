Electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) may soon resume accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment, according to a tweet from Polygon angel investor LilMoonLambo (@Lilmoonlambo). Although there has been no official confirmation from Tesla or its CEO Elon Musk, the reported action indicates a potential return of the top digital asset to the company’s payment methods.

Let’s explore the implications of this development for the crypto market and the electric vehicle industry.

Tesla’s Bitcoin Holdings

In March 2021, Tesla made a significant move by purchasing $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin and announcing its intention to accept the cryptocurrency as payment for its vehicles. However, this decision was short-lived as CEO Elon Musk later decided to halt Bitcoin payments for Tesla vehicles, citing environmental concerns related to the high energy usage associated with Bitcoin mining.

Since then, Tesla has remained relatively inactive in the cryptocurrency market. The electric vehicle manufacturer has neither added to nor sold any of its digital asset holdings for the past four quarters. As of the second quarter of 2023, Tesla’s remaining Bitcoin holdings have held steady at a value of $184 million for two consecutive quarters.

It’s noteworthy that during the second quarter of the previous year, Tesla had sold over 30,000 Bitcoins, which accounted for approximately 75% of its total holdings, and earned $936 million from the sale.

Bitcoin’s Impact on Tesla:

Tesla’s potential move to reintroduce Bitcoin as a payment option holds significance as it was the driving force behind Bitcoin’s rally above $50k in the past. When Tesla announced its acceptance of Bitcoin for vehicle purchases and added the cryptocurrency to its balance sheet, the digital asset’s value surged. By reinstating Bitcoin as a payment option, Tesla could once again influence the crypto market’s sentiment and potentially lead to further price appreciation.

While Tesla has not officially confirmed the reintroduction of Bitcoin as a payment method, the reported action suggests a potential positive development for both the electric vehicle industry and the cryptocurrency market.