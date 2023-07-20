The net value of its digital assets at the end of the quarter was $184 million, the same as it’s been for the past three quarters. At the end of the second quarter, the price of bitcoin was roughly $30,400, up from about $28,500 at the end of the first quarter. However, current accounting rules don’t allow the valuation of digital assets to be increased when prices rise unless the assets are sold, but they can be reduced when prices decline, even before a sale.