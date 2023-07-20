New data from K33 Research shows the BTC-equivalent exposure of ETPs listed worldwide increased by 25,202 BTC ($757 million) to 196,824 BTC in four weeks to July 16. That’s the second-highest monthly net inflow, only surpassed by inflows seen following the launch of ProShares’ futures-based ETF and other futures-based ETFs in October 2021, according to K33 Research’s Vetle Lunde.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Bitcoin ETPs Witness Record-Breaking Monthly Inflows: K33 Research
2023-07-20 11:24
This article has been republished with permission from CryptoFlings - Crypto Flings.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top