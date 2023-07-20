1INCH fell by 10% to 36 cents on Tuesday, registering its biggest single-day (UTC) decline since June 10, data from charting platform TradingView show. The cryptocurrency changed hands at 35 cents at press time, down 18% for the week. The decline has reversed most of the token’s surge from 30 cents to nearly 60 cents observed in seven days to July 16.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
1Inch Token Balance on Centralized Exchanges Surges to $65M
2023-07-20 11:23
This article has been republished with permission from CryptoFlings - Crypto Flings.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top