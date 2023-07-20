Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded lower, with the cryptocurrency prices falling below the key $30,000 level on Wednesday.
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), meanwhile, edged higher, trading above the key $1,900 mark this morning.
Stellar (CRYPTO: XLM) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while 1inch Network (CRYPTO: 1INCH) turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.2 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.1%. BTC was trading lower by 0.2% at $29,979 while ETH rose by around 0.1% to $1,908 on Wednesday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
Stellar (CRYPTO: XLM)
Price: $0.1386 24-hour gain: 7.7%
BitDAO (CRYPTO: BIT)
Price: $0.5554 24-hour gain: 7.5%
Maker (CRYPTO: MKR)
Price: $986.37 24-hour gain: 7.3%
Synthetix (CRYPTO: SNX)
Price: $2.79 24-hour gain: 5%
XRP (CRYPTO: XRP)
Price: $0.7908 24-hour gain: 4.7%
Losers
1inch Network (CRYPTO: 1INCH)
Price: $0.346 24-hour drop: 8.7%
Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI)
Price: $5.87 24-hour drop: 5.2%
Render Token (CRYPTO: RNDR)
Price: $1.87 24-hour drop: 3.9%
IOTA (CRYPTO: MIOTA)
Price: $0.1831 24-hour drop: 3.2%
Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK)
Price: $6.84 24-hour drop: 3.1%
