Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded lower, with the cryptocurrency prices falling below the key $30,000 level on Wednesday.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), meanwhile, edged higher, trading above the key $1,900 mark this morning.

Stellar (CRYPTO: XLM) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while 1inch Network (CRYPTO: 1INCH) turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.2 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.1%. BTC was trading lower by 0.2% at $29,979 while ETH rose by around 0.1% to $1,908 on Wednesday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Stellar (CRYPTO: XLM)

Price: $0.1386 24-hour gain: 7.7%

BitDAO (CRYPTO: BIT)

Price: $0.5554 24-hour gain: 7.5%

Maker (CRYPTO: MKR)

Price: $986.37 24-hour gain: 7.3%

Synthetix (CRYPTO: SNX)

Price: $2.79 24-hour gain: 5%

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP)

Price: $0.7908 24-hour gain: 4.7%

Losers

1inch Network (CRYPTO: 1INCH)

Price: $0.346 24-hour drop: 8.7%

Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI)

Price: $5.87 24-hour drop: 5.2%

Render Token (CRYPTO: RNDR)

Price: $1.87 24-hour drop: 3.9%

IOTA (CRYPTO: MIOTA)

Price: $0.1831 24-hour drop: 3.2%

Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK)

Price: $6.84 24-hour drop: 3.1%

