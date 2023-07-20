An individual who took part in an Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) Initial Coin Offering (ICO) re-emerged from dormancy after a staggering 8 years and deposited 61,216 Ethereum to the popular cryptocurrency exchange, Kraken.

What Happened: The transaction took place approximately 2 hours ago, according to on-chain data analytics platform Lookonchain.

The ICO participant experienced an incredible gain of approximately 619,009% as their initial investment of $18,961.76 in Ethereum surged to a value of $116 million. This substantial increase in value was fueled by Ethereum’s current market price of $1,918 per token.

An Ethereum ICO participant woke up after 8 years of dormancy and deposited all 61,216 $ETH($116M) to #Kraken 2 hrs ago.He received 61,216 $ETH($116M currently) at Ethereum Genesis, the ETH ICO price is ~$0.31.https://t.co/HLSXvqyBDb pic.twitter.com/YWVlIcxN99 — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) July 19, 2023

Why It Matters: The Ethereum Genesis event represents a pivotal moment in the history of Ethereum, marking the creation and distribution of the cryptocurrency. Participants who contributed during the ICO were able to acquire Ethereum tokens at the early-stage price, with the hope that the project would gain traction and flourish over time.

When a whale deposits a large sum of crypto onto exchanges, it signifies their intention to actively trade or convert their holdings. This can have significant implications for market liquidity and potentially impact the overall price movement of the asset being deposited.

