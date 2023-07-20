In response to user feedback, Binance has updated its deposit crediting process on the Ethereum, Arbitrum, and Optimism networks. The minimum number of blocks required for crediting of deposits has been significantly reduced across the three networks:

- Ethereum (ETH): The block requirement has been lowered from 12 to 6, decreasing the deposit crediting time from approximately 25 minutes to around 13 minutes.

- Arbitrum (ARB) & Optimism (OP): The block requirement has been reduced from 100 to 1, resulting in a deposit crediting time reduction from roughly 7 minutes to approximately 1 minute.

These updates offer an improved user experience by providing faster deposit crediting times on the Binance platform.