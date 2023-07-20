The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.20T, up by 0.05% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,762 and $30,320 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,286, up by 1.01%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include ACA, AGLD, and XLM, up by 27%, 19%, and 18%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1915.79 (+0.36%)

  • XRP: $0.8079 (+3.33%)

  • BNB: $244 (+0.91%)

  • ADA: $0.3233 (+2.41%)

  • SOL: $27.12 (+3.63%)

  • DOGE: $0.07096 (+3.18%)

  • MATIC: $0.7838 (+5.92%)

  • TRX: $0.08087 (+1.61%)

  • LTC: $94.49 (+1.93%)

  • DOT: $5.413 (+4.10%)

Top gainers on Binance: