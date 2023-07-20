The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.20T, up by 0.05% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,762 and $30,320 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,286, up by 1.01%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include ACA, AGLD, and XLM, up by 27%, 19%, and 18%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
XRP Moving Above 'Cloud' Resistance Is Bullish for Bitcoin: Analyst
China’s Digital Yuan Nears $250B Transaction Volume: Central Bank Governor
Australian Securities Watchdog Cancels FTX Australia’s AFS License
Bitcoin, Ethereum Trade Lower Dogecoin Rises As Stock Futures Slip Into the Red — Analyst Says Despite Bear Market's 490-Day Length King Crypto Is 'Here to Stay'
Tesla Didn’t Buy or Sell Any Bitcoin for Fourth Straight Quarter in Q2
Société Générale Subsidiary Becomes the First Fully-licensed Crypto Provider in France
Telegram CEO Reveals Ownership of ‘Some Bitcoin and Some TonCoin’
Binance Labs Invests $10M in DeFi Lender Radiant, RDNT Jumps 10%
FedNow Service Has No Relation With CBDCs, Federal Reserve Clarifies
2023-07-20 13:51
Market movers:
ETH: $1915.79 (+0.36%)
XRP: $0.8079 (+3.33%)
BNB: $244 (+0.91%)
ADA: $0.3233 (+2.41%)
SOL: $27.12 (+3.63%)
DOGE: $0.07096 (+3.18%)
MATIC: $0.7838 (+5.92%)
TRX: $0.08087 (+1.61%)
LTC: $94.49 (+1.93%)
DOT: $5.413 (+4.10%)