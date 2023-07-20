The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.20T, up by 0.05% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,762 and $30,320 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,286, up by 1.01%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include ACA, AGLD, and XLM, up by 27%, 19%, and 18%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: