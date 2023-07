Binance has expanded its offerings on Flexible Loan and VIP Loan programs by introducing new loanable assets and collateral assets. The additions to the platform are as follows:

Flexible Loan:

- New Loanable Assets: ARKM, XEM, ZRX, PLA, NMR, SYN, AGLD, CVC

- New Collateral Assets: DAI, DAR, CTSI, CAKE, IDEX, GAL, MKR, ICX

VIP Loan:

- New Loanable Assets: ARKM, MAV, CTXC, CVC, MC, FORTH, VTHO, RSR, CLV, GAS, AERGO

- New Collateral Assets: None