Starting from July 27, 2023, at 06:30 (UTC), Binance Futures will cease support for ADA and DOT as margin assets in Multi-Assets Mode. This follows the transfer-in limit update for ADA and DOT, which was set to zero on March 20, 2023, at 08:00 (UTC).

Binance Futures plans to automatically convert all ADA and DOT assets within users' USDⓈ-M Futures accounts to USDT within four hours from July 27, 2023, at 06:30 (UTC). The conversion will be based on the average ADAUSDT and DOTUSDT Price Index from 05:30 (UTC) to 06:30 (UTC) on the same day. The converted USDT assets will remain in users' USDⓈ-M Futures accounts.

Users who prefer not to participate in the ADA or DOT asset conversion process are advised to transfer their assets out of their USDⓈ-M Futures accounts before the specified date.