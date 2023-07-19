Constance Wang is moving on from the now-defunct FTX (CRYPTO: FTT), the digital asset exchange that went bankrupt in November. What Happened: Bloomberg reported that Wang, a former associate of disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, will be head of gaming at the crypto venture capital firm Sino Global Capital.

Wang previously held the positions of Chief Operating Officer at FTX and Co-Chief Executive Officer at Bahamas affiliate FTX Digital Markets. Prior to that, she held a position at the crypto exchange Huobi Global Ltd. in Singapore as a business development manager and spent two years as an analyst at Credit Suisse.

Following the bankruptcy of FTX and its sister trading firm Alameda Research in November, Wang has been primarily based in China.

Why It Matters: Wang's move underscores how former FTX employees have been able to move on from the legal drama surrounding Bankman-Fried and his handling of FTX.

Amy Wu, who previously led FTX Ventures, recently joined Menlo Ventures, a longstanding venture firm in Silicon Valley.

Brett Harrison, the former president of FTX US, founded a startup that aims to provide a GPT-4-powered trading algorithm code generator.

And Sino Global Capital, established in 2015 by investor Matthew Graham, had previously invested in FTX. In the aftermath of FTX's collapse, the management team appointed by the court to oversee the bankruptcy proceedings sought permission to subpoena Wang and other former executives of the company.

However, Wang has not been implicated in any wrongdoing related to the downfall of FTX or Alameda.

