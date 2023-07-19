As discussed last week, our OTC desk observed that the implied volatility on BTC options was suppressed. The above chart shows the correlation between the realised volatility of the BTC price and the 30-day Implied Volatility of the BTC option. As the realised volatility of the BTC price remains at a similar level, the spread between the IV and the RV is narrowing. Given that the BTC price continues to move within the $30k - $31.5k range, we might see the market continue to be suppressed. The spread between IV and RV continues to narrow and even flip to negative, as we see on the ETH option market.