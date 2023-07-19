Last Thursday (2023-07-13), a U.S. judge ruled that Ripple (XRP) is an unregistered security when sold to institutional buyers but not when it’s bought on exchanges. After the news, XRP skyrocketed over 90% with a massive trading volume. Our OTC desk has seen more than quadruple in trading volume on XRP pairs.
The ruling on SEC v. Ripple Labs fueled the enthusiasm in the market, as we saw a big rally across the board, from small-cap to mega-cap. Investors were rushing in to catch this rising tide. Coins and tokens that share similarities with Ripple (XRP) also had double-digit rallies, such as Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Polygon (MATIC). ETH was up 7% and tested the $2,000 critical level, and BTC was up 3.5% and closed at the $31,500 key level.
However, this craze faded quickly. BTC dropped back to the $30,000 strong support level on Friday, and ETH was once below $1,900 and closed at $1,936. Most coins and tokens gave up the gains and were back to the level they were before last Thursday’s news. Fantom and Litecoin are trading below the level they were at before the news.
Convert Portal Volume Breakdown
With the huge rally last Thursday and the retracement after, our OTC desk observes that the weights on different trading categories remain almost the same as we saw last week.
Crypto-to-crypto and crypto-to-stablecoin have the largest increases, rising from 14.74% to 16.32% and from 36.26% to 37.00%, respectively. Our desk believes that the large trading activities were mainly driven by crypto asset allocation and profit-taking.
Meanwhile, the fiat-to-stablecoin and stablecoin-to-fiat categories both decreased by 0.96% and 0.82%, respectively. The trading needs on the fiat on/off ramp take up a smaller portion of our overall trading volume, implying a large portion of the trading activities are within the crypto space. In other words, investors who benefited from the latest movement were the ones who deployed their capital early.
Overall Market
Bitcoin has been trading between $30,000 and $31,500 for over a month now, repeatedly testing the upper limit with the recent bullish sentiments, including the cooling US CPI figure and the XRP ruling. But, the Bears played great defence, and the Bulls were unable to expand their gains. When it rallied, the BTC price retraced from the upper boundary at a similar pace. At their respective defensive levels of $30k and $31.5k, the Bulls and the Bears remain steadfast.
The Bitcoin market dominance percentage fell from 52% to 50% over that time as altcoins outperformed and snatched market share away from BTC, which is struggling to find its path. The borrowing/lending sector has outperformed in the last few weeks, and XRP has been the absolute winner in the past seven days.
Until either Bulls or Bears seize control of the market and break the boundary, BTC may continue to bounce inside the range.
Options Market
As discussed last week, our OTC desk observed that the implied volatility on BTC options was suppressed. The above chart shows the correlation between the realised volatility of the BTC price and the 30-day Implied Volatility of the BTC option. As the realised volatility of the BTC price remains at a similar level, the spread between the IV and the RV is narrowing. Given that the BTC price continues to move within the $30k - $31.5k range, we might see the market continue to be suppressed. The spread between IV and RV continues to narrow and even flip to negative, as we see on the ETH option market.
Additionally, on both the BTC and ETH option markets, the suppressed implied volatility market is present across all expiries. Also, the desk noticed that in several instruments, the implied volatility of ETH is lower than the implied volatility of BTC. This is also unusual since, over the long term, ETH should be more volatile than BTC. When market volatility returns to the norm, we believe these discrepancies will be back to the long-term trend.
Macro at a glance
Last Thursday (2023-07-13), the US Initial Jobless Claims unexpectedly fell to 237k, better than the estimated 250k and last week’s 249k. The resilient labour market continues to support the Fed’s tightening policy. The US also released the PPI reading in June as 0.1%, less than the estimated 0.2% but rebounding from last month’s -0.4%. This number might suggest that we will see a bumpy road ahead on CPI in 2H23.
On Sunday (2023-07-16), China reported Q2 GDP at 6.3%, 1.0% lower than the estimated 7.3%. The slowdown in GDP growth in the world’s second-largest economy implies more policy stimulation is needed, especially with the troubled real estate sector as a risk backdrop.
On Tuesday (2023-07-18), Canada released its June CPI reading of 2.8% YoY, lower than the estimated 3.0% and the 3.4% reading in May. The Bank of Canada raised the benchmark interest rate by 25bps to 5% last week and forecast that Canada will reach the 2% inflation target in mid-2025 instead of 2024.
Next week, we will have the FOMC meeting on July 25-26. The market is anticipating a 25bp rate hike with a 98% chance. If the Fed raises the interest rate by 25bps to 5.50%, it will be the highest level in 22 years. However, with the most recent CPI print, markets are looking towards possibly the last rate hike of this tightening cycle.
