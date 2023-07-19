Binance Margin has announced its plan to delist OGN/BUSD, OSMO/BUSD, REI/BUSD, and SPELL/BUSD cross margin and isolated margin pairs on July 27, 2023, at 06:00 (UTC). Users should take note of the following schedule:

- On July 20, 2023, at 06:00 (UTC), Binance Margin will suspend isolated margin borrowing for the specified pairs.

- On July 27, 2023, at 06:00 (UTC), Binance Margin will close users' positions, perform automatic settlement, and cancel all pending orders on the isolated margin pairs, followed by their removal from the platform. Additionally, the specified cross margin pairs will be delisted from Cross Margin at the same time.

This announcement serves as a notice for users to be aware of the forthcoming changes and to adjust their activities accordingly.

