According to WatcherGuru, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has added BlackRock, Fidelity, and six other Spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) applicants to the Federal Register. The inclusion of these prominent financial institutions signals potential progress within the cryptocurrency market and could result in increased acceptance of digital assets. Further developments and decisions regarding these applications will be closely monitored by both industry participants and regulatory authorities.
SEC Registers BlackRock, Fidelity & Six Additional Spot Bitcoin ETF Applicants
2023-07-19 15:50
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News Team.
