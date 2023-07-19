RISC Zero, creator of infrastructure that helps developers build zero-proof software, has raised $40 million in a Series A round led by crypto-focused investment firm Blockchain Capital.

The funds will help RISC Zero bring its Bonsai computing platform to market. Other investors in the round included Galaxy Digital, IOSG, RockawayX, Maven 11, Fenbushi Capital, Delphi Digital, Algaé Ventures, IOBC, Tribute Labs’ Zero Dao, and Alchemy.

Zero-knowledge proofs use cryptography to mathematically validate a transaction while preserving the privacy of that transaction. In March 2022, RISC Zero released an open-source, zero-knowledge virtual machine (zkVM) that allowed developers to build zk proofs that could be executed on any computer using standard traditional or blockchain-focused programming languages.