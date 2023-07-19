The stock market operator had said in March that it was putting together infrastructure and regulatory approval for the custodian service.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) is dropping its plans for a crypto custody service, which was slated to go live in the second quarter of this year, CEO Adena Friedman said in an earnings call Wednesday.

The firm had applied to the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) for a limited-purpose trust company, which would oversee the custody business.

Nasdaq's move is a blow to institutional adoption of crypto in the U.S., where regulators appear to be targeting crypto firms and related services.