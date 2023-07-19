Institutional crypto adoption may rise significantly in the coming years. According to Ripple’s ‘New Value Report’, over 80 percent of global finance leaders expect to start using cryptocurrencies in their respective businesses in the next three years. This could signal the rise of crypto, including XRP.

In what could easily translate to the biggest shift in the global payment industry, cryptocurrencies may go mainstream sooner than expected. As the antiquated payment rails continue to fade, most businesses, across multiple industries, will begin to adopt crypto. Regulatory obstacles are also waning in the face of wider crypto adoption.

Highlights from the Ripple’s 2023 New Value Report

Ripple’s 2023 New Value Report shows clearly that business leaders are beginning to place the benefits of cryptocurrencies above their perceived downsides. The report also provides insight into how the global payment industry will be reshaped in the coming years.

Here are some of the highlights of the report:

Payment will continue to drive crypto adoption

Unsurprisingly, nearly half of respondents in the Ripple study expect payment to continue to drive crypto adoption. Over 50% believe that cross-border payment remains a top use case for digital currencies.

As crypto and blockchain technology continue to provide faster and simpler payment solutions, we can expect crypto adoption to rise even faster in the coming years.

Finance Leaders are Getting Ready for the Inevitable Change

Most finance leaders understand the need to be proactive, which is why it is unsurprising that up to 80% are planning to start using crypto in the next three years. Of course, a good number of business leaders across the world are already using crypto in their businesses.

As the big players begin to adopt digital currencies, their clients and customers will follow. It is expected that more consumers will adopt crypto as the number of businesses accepting them continue to grow.

Digital Banking May Soon Displace Traditional Payment Rails

Across the world, digital banking is witnessing a remarkable surge. In 2022, the total value of mobile payments reached $1.2 trillion. As mobile devices continue to penetrate every part of the world, digital banking will continue to displace payment rails.

We must also note that crypto is one of the driving forces of digital banking. Most Fintech companies are crypto-friendly as blockchain technology eliminates most of the limitations peculiar to traditional payment rails.

A Seismic Shift in Finance is Imminent

Crypto-powered payments are set to cause a seismic shift in the global finance industry. As stressed already, the majority of global finance leaders plan to start using crypto in the near future. They understand the trend and are gearing up to respond to the industry's needs appropriately.

Wrapping Up

Ripple's '2023 New Value Report' provides a clear insight into how the global finance industry will change in the years to come. It shows that while consumers are embracing cryptocurrencies across different markets, finance leaders are also planning for an inevitable shift.

As the crypto industry continues to overcome the challenges ahead, we can expect things to change for the better. The favourable SEC Lawsuit Ruling that the XRP token is "not necessarily a security" is another big win for the industry. It was greeted by a rise in XRP price, and we believe this Ripple's New Value Report will have a similar long-term effect on many crypto tokens.