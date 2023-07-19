Zhe Constance Wang was known as Sam Bankman-Fried’s right hand for fundraising and played an executive role in FTX’s ascent.

Wang is not currently facing criminal charges or allegations although she was subpoenaed by federal prosecutors in the case against Bankman-Fried.

The former crypto exchange exec now leads the gaming division at crypto fund Sino Global, a company whose founder was also associated with SBF.

Constance Zhe Wang, previously recognized as Sam Bankman-Fried’s right-hand woman in capital raising, has resurfaced in the crypto space months after crypto exchange FTX collapsed last winter.

Wang, who played a significant role in FTX’s ascent, is now leading the gaming division at cryptocurrency fund Sino Global Capital after previous roles at Credit Suisse and Huobi, Bloomberg reported.

Notably, Sino Global was founded in 2015 by Matthew Graham, another close associate of Bankman-Fried. Matthew reportedly invested in SBF’s crypto exchange and maintained close ties with the so-called “effective altruism” proponent.

Wang’s transition to Sino Global marks a new chapter for the former FTX executive, whose previous involvement in running Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire has not led to any legal implications.

Despite being subpoenaed by federal authorities in the Bankman-Fried case, Wang has not faced any criminal charges or allegations as of yet.

Constance Zhe Wang from Bloomberg

Ex Execs Move On From FTX, 3AC, Other Crashed Crypto Businesses

Following the collapse of several crypto entities in 2022, former executives have moved on to other ventures amid controversy and media attention.

Not only Wang but former FTX US President Brett Harrison announced a new venture after SBF’s crypto exchange blew up last November. Harrison’s software developer Architect Financial Technologies raised $5 million in seed funding from entities like Coinbase Ventures.

Three Arrows Capital co-founders Su Zhu and Kyle Davies also started a new crypto exchange focused on trading bankruptcy claims. The platform called OPNX, an acronym for Open Exchange pulled leaders from other embattled crypto businesses like CoinFLEX and raised $25 million in initial capital.