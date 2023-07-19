Binance has announced a scheduled system maintenance for selected Binance Earn products on July 20, 2023, at 06:00 (UTC). The maintenance is expected to last approximately one hour.

Users are advised that they may experience interruptions when completing subscriptions and redemptions for Simple Earn Locked Products, DeFi Staking, ETH Staking, and Dual Investment during the maintenance period. For an optimal experience, users are encouraged to use the platforms before or after the maintenance.

The calculation and distribution of rewards will remain unaffected by the system maintenance. The estimated duration of the maintenance is subject to change, and no further announcements will be made.