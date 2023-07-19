Binance has successfully integrated SafePal (SFP) on the Ethereum (ERC20) network, allowing the platform's users to deposit and withdraw SFP tokens. With the integration complete, users can now access their assigned SafePal (SFP) deposit address on the Ethereum (ERC20) network within the Deposit Crypto page.

Additionally, the SafePal (SFP) smart contract address on the Ethereum (ERC20) network is now available, further enabling users to interact with the SFP token on the Binance platform using the Ethereum network.