Binance has announced the addition of five new trading pairs to its platform, expanding the available options for users. The newly added pairs are ACA/TRY, AVAX/TUSD, COMP/TUSD, COMP/TRY, and XEC/TRY. Trading for these pairs will commence at 08:00 (UTC) on July 20, 2023. The introduction of these pairs offers users greater flexibility and diversification in their trading activities.
Binance Introduces Five New Trading Pairs
2023-07-19 07:09
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News Team.
