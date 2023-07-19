Binance has announced the addition of five new trading pairs to its platform, expanding the available options for users. The newly added pairs are ACA/TRY, AVAX/TUSD, COMP/TUSD, COMP/TRY, and XEC/TRY. Trading for these pairs will commence at 08:00 (UTC) on July 20, 2023. The introduction of these pairs offers users greater flexibility and diversification in their trading activities.