Binance has announced the addition of support for Ed25519 API keys on its platform. Utilizing asymmetric encryption, users can now register the public key of their Ed25519 API key pair with Binance and employ the corresponding private key to generate signed API requests.

The implementation of Ed25519 API keys offers users enhanced security and optimized API performance. To register their public Ed25519 API key pair on Binance, users can navigate to Profile > API Management > Create API. The platform encourages users to switch to the new API key type to benefit from its advanced functionality.