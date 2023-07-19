Due to technical issues identified after a recent update, some market order functions have been temporarily paused for all spot and margin trading pairs on the trading platform. The affected functions include Market Order-Total and the Slider for Amount Customization.

While these functions are suspended, users can still place market orders using the Market Order-Amount feature. The platform's team is actively working on resolving the issue, and an update will be provided once the functions are restored. The platform appreciates users' patience during this time.