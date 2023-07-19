Polygon Labs has descended on Paris this week for the major Ethereum community conference EthCC. The layer-2 scaling solution aims to showcase its technology and vision for Web3 at the event.

Polygon Events of Interest at EthCC

On Twitter, Polygon promoted several speaking sessions its team members are participating in over the course of EthCC. This includes talks on topics like blockchain interoperability, privacy, and security.

Perhaps most notably, Polygon is hosting an exclusive event on July 19th dubbed "Polygon Deux." The company says it will detail components of Polygon 2.0, including the future of the Polygon PoS chain, the utility of the MATIC token, and the transition to DAO governance. Polygon has teased there will be "exclusive announcements and fresh takes on zkEVM" from special guests.

Polygon Labs hosted an exclusive premiere of their documentary film “SCALE” on July 18th. The film chronicles the origin story of Polygon's groundbreaking zkEVM technology and the team’s “epic adventure” to build a protocol capable of infinite scaling for Ethereum. Conference attendees packed the 700-seat auditorium at La Maison de la Mutualité for the screening.

Gnosis Pay Adopts Polygon zkEVM Technology

The nascent zkEVM ecosystem got another boost this week with the announcement of GnosisPay. The payment protocol created by prediction market Gnosis runs on Polygon's zkEVM testnet. Polygon has emerged as an early leader in the race to develop a fully functional zkEVM, though several other teams are not far behind.

Polygon is seeking to solidify itself as a critical piece of infrastructure for Ethereum scaling and interoperability. The project originated in 2017 as Matic Network and rebranded to Polygon in early 2021. Its core offerings include the Polygon PoS chain, zkEVM, and Avail for data availability.

Future Goals of Polygon 2.0

Polygon touts itself as Ethereum's "Internet of blockchains." It aims to become the flexible framework allowing assets and data to flow seamlessly between Ethereum, layer-2s, sidechains, and other blockchain networks.

With Ethereum transaction fees soaring again, Polygon's solutions could not come at a better time. The project currently ranks as a top-15 cryptocurrency by market capitalization, with its Polygon (MATIC) price hovering around $0.74. Polygon processed over 3 billion transactions in 2022 as activity on the network continues to rise swiftly.

Polygon's appearance at EthCC provides a perfect opportunity to engage with developers, showcase its progress, and paint a picture of a scaled Ethereum future enabled by its technology. Their presentations combined technical depth with an engaging look behind the scenes at one of the most innovative projects in the space.