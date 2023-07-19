Layer2 network Starknet announced Starknet Appchains, which allow developers to use the Starknet Stack technology to build customized instances of Starknet for their DApps.

Starknet Stack is powered by the Cairo language. According to Starknet, using Starknet Stack to launch Appchains will bring several benefits to DApps, such as better throughput, enhanced user experience, implementation of features that are not available on the Starknet chain, improved decentralization, and more.

Starknet said that the first Starknet Appchain will launch a closed beta on the mainnet soon.