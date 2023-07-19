IN BRIEF

The largest web3 gaming aggregator and social platform, Earn Alliance, announced the launch of a new version of its social platform and launchpad.

Among the other updates is the enhanced user interface, seamless wallet connection, and the possibility to connect multiple wallets.

The platform aims to empower the growth of connections between gamers and game developers. With its centralized hub, gamers can access numerous titles, updates, and content. Overall, there are over 2,000 web3 games, including Gods Unchained and Kingdom Story. The platform also features content feeds and reportedly enables game communities to grow by over 300% in less than an hour.

So, the platform’s new version includes a game-centric launchpad called “Rocket Launcher”. In addition to the games, it features a content aggregator that showcases over 2,400 game Tweets, Twitter spaces, and Discord announcements. Rocket Launcher enables web3 enthusiasts and gamers to complete missions where players can earn game utility-backed NFTs.

Among the other updates is the enhanced user interface. According to the announcement, Game Directory, Rocket Launcher, and The Wall have been optimized to enable smoother navigation and easy content browsing.

The platform now also features a seamless wallet connection. Earn Alliance uses ThirdWeb Wallet SDK to enable effortless integration. So, players can easily access minting features and have support for BNB Chain games. In addition, individuals can now connect multiple wallets. This feature simplifies the management of non-fungible tokens.

“This is only the beginning. After all, it’s about making web3 gaming fun and enjoyable which will underpin the mass adoption of the next evolution of game economies, the new novel way of gaming. We will continue to build new features and tools that focus on creating real-life value for our users and game studios who believe in this space,” said the CEO of Earn Alliance, Joseph Cooper.

Earn Alliance celebrates the launch by offering two Welcome Bonuses to new community members. Individuals that create accounts and link their social media profiles will receive five $ALLY tokens. Then, users that mint Twitter badges will get five more $ALLY and 50 Power. Lastly, customers can collect the daily chest to earn ten $ALLY tokens. Individuals can participate in the initiative on the official website through July 31.