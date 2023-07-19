SG Forge is licensed to provide buying and selling, exchange and custody of digital assets.

Societe Generale's (GLE) cryptocurrency division, SG Forge, has become the first company to receive a license to offer crypto services in France from the country's financial regulator.

SG Forge is licensed to provide buying and selling, exchange and custody of digital assets as of July 18, according to the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF)'s website.

While dozens of crypto firms, including the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, are registered with the AMF, SocGen's crypto division is the first to receive a license.

Registration meanwhile is necessary for firms to provide crypto custody, exchange or trading services in France.

Licensing however requires the firm to be established in France and for it to "comply with certain requirements in terms of organisation, financial resources and business conduct," according to the AMF.

Therefore, licensing should demonstrate a greater deal of compliance with regulatory requirements than does registration.