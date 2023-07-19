The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.20T, down by -0.80% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,512 and $30,189 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,984, down by -0.11%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ARKM, MULTI, and RAY, up by 1274%, 21%, and 16%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Biden-Challenger Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Wants to Back Dollar With Bitcoin, Proposes Elimination of Capital Gains Taxes on Apex Crypto
Celsius Network's Bankruptcy Battle Takes a New Turn With $25M GK8 Sale
Coinbase CEO to Meet Privately With Dem Lawmakers About Digital-Asset Legislation
Ethereum Slides but Remains Above $1,900; 1inch Network Becomes Top Loser
Bitcoin Remains Under Pressure Below $30K Following U.S. Retail Sales Numbers
Arkham's Token Debuts At $0.75 After Being Sold for $0.05 in Binance Launchpad
Even Unpaid Social Media Crypto Promotions May Breach UK Ad Rules: Financial Regulator
Ontario 'Crypto King' Allegedly Held Hostage By Investor Seeking Revenge for $740K Loss
Bitcoin Cannot Remain Indifferent to Dollar Index for Long: Analyst
Marathon Shareholders File Lawsuit Against Company's Top Management
Market movers:
ETH: $1908.89 (+0.36%)
XRP: $0.7819 (+4.95%)
BNB: $241.8 (-0.12%)
ADA: $0.3157 (+2.63%)
SOL: $26.17 (+1.99%)
DOGE: $0.06877 (-0.45%)
TRX: $0.07959 (-0.93%)
MATIC: $0.7402 (-2.13%)
LTC: $92.69 (+1.52%)
DOT: $5.199 (-0.76%)
Top gainers on Binance:
ARKM/BUSD (+1274%)
MULTI/BUSD (+21%)
RAY/BUSD (+16%)