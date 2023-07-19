The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.20T, down by -0.80% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,512 and $30,189 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,984, down by -0.11%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ARKM, MULTI, and RAY, up by 1274%, 21%, and 16%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: