Binance has successfully completed its 24th quarterly BNB token burn, following the BNB Auto-Burn procedure. A total of 1,991,854.33 BNB tokens were burned in this latest quarter, which also includes 747.51 BNB effectively burned through the Pioneer Burn Program.

The 24th Quarterly BNB Burn transaction can be viewed using the provided Txid on the BNB Chain explorer. The token burn process aims to reduce the total supply of BNB tokens, contributing to a deflationary effect and potentially increasing the market value of the remaining tokens.