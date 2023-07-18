The official Ripple Twitter page has announced that Coinbase has successfully relisted XRP on its platform. In recognition of the XRP community's support, Ripple will be hosting a special free XRP Airdrop event. Further details about the event have not been provided at this time. The relisting of XRP on Coinbase marks a significant milestone for the digital asset and its community as it continues to expand its presence in the cryptocurrency market.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Ripple Announces XRP Relisting on Coinbase and Special Airdrop Event
2023-07-18 16:27
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News Team.
Comments 17
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top