The Solana Foundation has announced that it will be hosting a live event to showcase some of the best up-and-coming games that are being built on the Solana blockchain. Play GG Festival will span for two days between July 18th and 19th, where a wide variety of Solana-based play-to-earn (P2E) projects will be put on show.

PlayGG will take place in San Diego, California. Attendees can secure their place by signing up directly through the Solana website. The event is free to attend, and over 50 Web3 games will be showcased over its duration.

The Solana Foundation has encouraged people to bring along their family and friends to PlayGG, as there will be a range of activities being offered. For example, gamers have the chance to compete against professional Rocket League players during the “Play with the Pros” initiative on Day 1.

Web3 gaming is thought to be a highly disruptive development, as blockchain technology enables full custody over in-game customizables and integrated financial rewards for players.

The Solana Foundation aims to demonstrate the broad potential of Web3 gaming during PlayGG. Among the projects being showcased is Angelic, which is a turn-based strategy game that offers customizable NFTs and rewards for winning battles; and CaveWorld, which is a casual PvP title that offers integrated crypto rewards in an addictive mobile gaming experience.

Neon EVM launches new infrastructure that can support Solana-based applications

Neon EVM announced on July 17th that it had launched a new programming software that enables developers to create Ethereum applications on the Solana network. Solana-based dApps have traditionally been incompatible with EVM, as Solana uses the Rust programming language while EVM blockchains use Solidity.

Neon’s solution is thought to enable greater cross-chain compatibility between two disparate ecosystems in Web3, ushering in new possibilities for developers seeking to make custom use cases for blockchain technology.

The Solana network is known as a high-performance blockchain that can process transactions both quickly and cheaply. Solana has sub-second block finality, and the average cost of transactions is $0.000125.

The Neon EVM will combine Solana’s high-performance capabilities with EVM’s cross-chain compatibility. It’s thought that this could lead to a growing number of dApps being launched within the Solana ecosystem.

SOL price movement

Solana’s native token, SOL, is up 68% in the past month. During this period, the token breached previous resistance at $27.14 to form a new yearly high. SOL has retraced since the announcement of Neon EVM and PlayGG Festival.