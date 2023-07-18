Bankrupt cryptocurrency lending firm Celsius has requested the court to grant relief in the motion related to the distribution of funds from its sale of the self-custody platform GK8.

The Celsius Network’s debtors on July 17 submitted a filing stating that its Series B holders have agreed on a settlement to distribute $25 million from the proceeds of GK8’s sale.

The agreement was reached between debtors, the creditors’ committee and the initial consenting Series B preferred holders.

According to the document, the shareholders proposed allocating $24 million for legal expenses and the remaining $1 million to be distributed among the holders.

“In light of the fact that the primary purpose of the settlement is to reduce administrative costs, the debtors agreed to and remain supportive of the proposed allocation, which provides the initial consenting Series B holders with reciprocal benefits,” the filing reads.

According to the court document, the settlement agreement was borne out of the “mutual desire” to avoid costly litigation and a lengthy confirmation process with a corresponding increase in professional fees. The filing notes:

“The settlement not only unlocks tremendous value for the debtors’ creditors but also affords the debtors and all parties priceless certainty of the way forward. For the reasons set forth herein and the motion, the court should overrule the objections and grant the relief requested in the motion.”

As previously reported, Celsius acquired the Israeli self-custody startup GK8 in late 2021 for $115 million. The troubled crypto lender was soon forced to sell GK8 as part of its restructuring plan following Celsius’ collapse in 2022.

In late 2022, Mike Novogratz-led investment firm Galaxy Digital won the bidding to buy GK8. As part of the acquisition, Galaxy acquired GK8’s team consisting of 40 experts, including cryptographers and blockchain engineers, alongside an office in Tel Aviv. In July 2023, GK8 hosted a meeting with financial executives in its New York offices.

The news comes as Celsius tackles a series of legal issues in mid-July. On July 13, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit against Celsius, which accompanies reports on the arrest of the former CEO Alex Mashinsky. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission also issued a $4.7-billion fine against Celsius the same day.

Mashinsky pleaded not guilty to charges of misleading customers and inflating the CEL token, and was subsequently released on bail of $40 million.