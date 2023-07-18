Binance has scheduled a system upgrade for its Liquid Swap and Auto-Invest services on July 19, 2023, at 06:00 (UTC). The upgrade is expected to last approximately one hour.

During this system upgrade, users will be unable to access all Liquid Swap services, including swap trading on Swap Farming, adding or removing liquidity on Liquidity Farming, and redeeming liquidity pool rewards from Liquidity Farming.

Additionally, scheduled Auto-Invest Plan transactions will be paused and are set to resume once the upgrade is completed. Both the "One-Time Purchase" and "Redemption" functions on Auto-Invest will be unavailable throughout the upgrade process. This maintenance aims to further improve the user experience and ensure the stability of the platform's services.