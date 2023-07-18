Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded lower, but the cryptocurrency prices remained above the $30,000 level on Tuesday.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) also moved lower, but remained above the key $1,900 mark this morning.

Sui (CRYPTO: SUI) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while 1inch Network (CRYPTO: 1INCH) turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.2 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.4%. BTC was trading lower by 0.7% at $30,008 while ETH fell by around 0.5% to $1,905 on Tuesday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Sui (CRYPTO: SUI)

Price: $0.7503 24-hour gain: 9.3%

Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK)

Price: $7.05 24-hour gain: 6.2%

Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI)

Price: $6.20 24-hour gain: 6.1%

XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC)

Price: $0.035 24-hour gain: 5.4%

Hedera (CRYPTO: HBAR)

Price: $0.05419 24-hour gain: 4.6%

Losers

1inch Network (CRYPTO: 1INCH)

Price: $0.3797 24-hour drop: 17.7%

Terra Classic (CRYPTO: LUNC)

Price: $0.00008803 24-hour drop: 7.6%

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL)

Price: $25.55 24-hour drop: 6.3%

Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO)

Price: $0.1164 24-hour drop: 4.7%

Aave (CRYPTO: AAVE)

Price: $72.95 24-hour drop: 3.8%

