Binance has announced its support for the upcoming network upgrades and hard forks of Harmony (ONE) and IoTeX (IOTX).

The Harmony (ONE) network upgrade and hard fork is scheduled to occur at Harmony block height 44,630,016, which is approximately July 20, 2023, at 05:51 (UTC). Meanwhile, the IoTeX (IOTX) network upgrade and hard fork will take place at IoTeX block height 24,838,201, around July 20, 2023, at 23:00 (UTC). Deposits and withdrawals for ONE and IOTX will be temporarily suspended during their respective upgrade processes.

It is important to note that ONE and IOTX trading will not be affected by these network upgrades and hard forks. Binance will manage all technical requirements for users holding ONE and IOTX in their accounts, ensuring a seamless transition. Additionally, these network upgrades and hard forks will not result in the creation of new tokens.

Once the upgraded networks are determined to be stable, Binance will reopen deposits and withdrawals for ONE and IOTX without further notice.