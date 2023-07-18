Binance Margin has launched a new leverage adjustment feature for its Isolated Margin offerings. This development aims to provide users with increased flexibility while trading on Isolated Margin, as it allows them to adjust the leverage level on all isolated margin pairs according to their specific needs and trading strategies.
