Binance announced the addition of a new trading pair, WBETH/USDT, with trading scheduled to commence on July 19, 2023, at 06:00 (UTC). To celebrate this launch, Binance is also offering a zero maker fee promotion for WBETH spot trading pairs.

During the promotion period, users will be eligible to enjoy zero maker fees on both WBETH/ETH and WBETH/USDT spot trading pairs. The promotion is valid from July 19, 2023, at 06:00 (UTC) until August 18, 2023, at 06:00 (UTC). This incentive aims to encourage trading activity for the newly introduced WBETH/USDT pair and further enhance user experience on the platform.