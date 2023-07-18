Linea, a Layer2 network developed by ConsenSys, announced that its mainnet Alpha is now open to all users. The official $ETH bridge UI is now accessible, and the canonical token bridge supporting ERC-20 tokens will be available over the next few weeks.

Linea is a zkEVM rollup that allows builders to create scalable decentralized applications or migrate existing ones without the hassle of changing code or rewriting smart contracts. Its mainnet Alpha was launched last week to onboard launch partners. During EthCC, Linea will unveil its first major NFT collection with an open mint for all Linea Voyage participants.