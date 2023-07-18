With the conclusion of Binance's opening price limit for Arkham (ARKM), the cryptocurrency's price is now at $0.71 USD. The price limit data indicates a live price of $0.7132064 per (ARKM/USD) and a market cap of $106.98 million USD.

The digital asset displays market activity as its circulating supply reaches 150 million ARKM tokens. Additionally, Arkham's 24-hour trading volume has reached $100.29 million USD. These real-time ARKM to USD price updates offer insights into the cryptocurrency's current market performance, illustrating the response of investors and traders to the opening price limit event.