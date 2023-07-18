According to CryptoRank Platform, Arkham ($ARKM), a recent Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) on Binance Launchpad, has been listed on various exchanges, yielding a considerable return on investment (ROI).

Currently, ARKM's ROI stands at approximately 13.3 times, or a 1,230% increase. This news highlights the successful listing and performance of ARKM in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. The listing on multiple exchanges has enabled investors to participate in trading ARKM, contributing to its impressive ROI.

