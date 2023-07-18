Binance Liquid Swap has announced the addition of two new liquidity pools, MAV/USDT and MAV/BTC. To celebrate the launch, users have the opportunity to earn increased BNB rewards by contributing to the MAV/USDT and MAV/BTC liquidity pools via Liquidity Farming during the Activity Period.

The Activity Period runs from July 18, 2023, at 03:00 (UTC) to August 1, 2023, at 23:59 (UTC). Users can take advantage of this limited-time offer to earn higher rewards for their participation in the new liquidity pools.