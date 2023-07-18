The prominent blockchain Cronos (that interoperates with Cosmos and Ethereum ecosystems) has recently announced an exclusive partnership. Ubisoft (a well-known publisher and creator of video games) is its latest collaborator. Ubisoft intends to keep on exploring blockchain technology with its new node validator Cronos. In this respect, it leverages Cronos’ Strategic Innovation Lab.

Cronos Joins Ubisoft to Increase the Use Cases of Blockchain Technology in Gaming

Ubisoft is becoming a part of a pool that included twenty-seven more node operators operating on the open-source blockchain of Cronos. By doing this, the platform intends to contribute to the network’s security and stability. Each node participates in the transactions’ decentralized validation. They perform this by conforming or developing the latest blocks in each 5 to 6 seconds.

The inclusion of Ubisoft is aligned with the strategy of Cronos for collaborating with open-source validators and contributors with a resilient technical record. This is because Ubisoft is famous for developing immersive and engaging gaming experiences by delving into unique technologies. Cronos blockchain’s contributors presently take into account Allnodes, Dora Factory, Blockdaemon, Crypto.com, as well as several top-tier validators.

The Partnership Bases on a Long-Held Relationship Between Both the Platforms

Ubisoft, being a validator, will be the contributor to the blockchain’s governance and the authorization of updates on the network. The collaboration between both companies is based on the long-held relationship between them. Ubisoft has been previously taking part in the Cronos Accelerator project as a venture mentor. Cronos Labs’ Managing Director ‘Ken Timsit’ also commented on this development.

The executive mentioned that the person has often communicated with the team at Ubisoft in the previous years. As per Timsit, they have matchless comprehension of the likely limitations and the potential of the blockchain sector in terms of linking gamers and creators.