In the second installment of the Managing Risk series, Binance showcases the crucial role of its Investigations team in working closely with law enforcement to address criminal activities within the crypto space. Binance aims to improve security across the entire crypto industry by strengthening its platform security and catching criminals.

As the leading global digital asset infrastructure provider, Binance places a high priority on user safety and security. The Investigations team actively manages risks and collaborates with law enforcement agencies to protect users and the overall cryptocurrency space from malicious actors. The team's crime-fighting efforts are an essential part of Binance's commitment to maintain a secure environment for its users.

