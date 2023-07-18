IN BRIEF

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, is implementing advanced AI tools to enhance the user experience on the platform.

The upcoming AI tool for Instagram’s Story editor aims to remove unwanted objects from photos, enabling users to create cleaner stories without external apps.

Meta is transforming enhancing Instagram features with AI tools. The tools, which are still under development, enable users to unleash their creativity and edit their photos and videos with ease, showcasing Meta’s commitment to innovation in social media.

One of the features that Instagram is reportedly developing for its Story editor is an AI tool that can erase unwanted objects from photos. The tool would allow users to create cleaner and more professional-looking stories without needing external apps or manually editing their images. The Story editor is expected to work on static and moving images and preserve the background and lighting of the original photo.

Mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi has shared some other leaks for Instagram. According to him, some of the upcoming features on the app include a Quiz game on Instagram Live, disappearing messages, events creation, and a new sharing option for Stories.

As per some reports in June, Instagram may soon offer AI chatbots for more interaction. Some leaked photos show that these bots can respond to queries, provide guidance, and assist with messaging. Users can pick from 30 AI personalities for a customized experience.

Meta has not confirmed this feature yet, but it matches the company’s AI goals. In February, CEO Mark Zuckerberg talked about Meta’s work on AI personas to help users in different ways. The company also wants to use these bots in text chats, like WhatsApp and Messenger.

In April, Meta’s stock experienced a surge, reaching a record level. The achievement was driven by the company’s recovery in revenue expansion, primarily attributed to its progress in AI. Zuckerberg said that AI recommendations increase time spent on the app and more Reels shared on Instagram and Facebook.